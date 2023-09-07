Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 2 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Michigan — The Wolverines are poised for another big season. Ohio State — It will take a few games for the offense to click under McCord. Penn State — The Nittany Lions had a decisive win over a regional rival. Wisconsin —I could unfortunately see Wisconsin finishing near the top of the rankings as the season progresses. Iowa — Fans got a glimpse of an explosive offense on the heels of transfer additions. Illinois —The team looked slightly suspect in their 30-28 win over Toledo. Maryland — This is the season Taulia Tagovailoa comes into his own for the Terrapins. Minnesota — I really hope Oakley Sunglasses sponsors P.J. Fleck. Michigan State — Spartans need a strong rushing attack this season. Rutgers — I can’t see Rutgers moving too much in the rankings this season. Purdue — The Boilermakers are feeling the absence of key personnel from last season. Nebraska — Will this be the year Nebraska returns to greatness? I certainly hope not. Indiana — Hoosiers looked better than expected against the No. 2 team on the list. Northwestern — They have bigger problems than football to deal with.

Matchups

Memorial Stadium: Indiana State (0-1, 0-0) @ Indiana (0-1, 0-1)

Where/when to watch: Friday at 6 p.m. on BTN | Line: IU -32.5 | O/U: 42.5

My grandfather went to Indiana State, and bonus points for being the home of Larry Legend, but I think Indiana bounces back off a decent showing against Ohio State.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium: Illinois (1-0, 0-0) @ Kansas (1-0, 0-0)

Where/When to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 | Line: KU -3 | O/U: 57

I don’t see Kansas starting hot like it did last season, but this could be the sleeper game of the week.

Ohio Stadium: Youngstown State (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 5 Ohio State (1-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: OSU -41.5 | O/U: NA

The Penguins suffer enough in this world, so I’m really hoping they got a good check for this.

Beaver Stadium: Delaware (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 7 Penn State (1-0, 0-0) |

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Peacock | Line: NA | O/U: NA

In what world does a lion face off against a hen? Shame on Penn State.

Folsom Field: Nebraska (0-1, 0-1) @ No. 22 Colorado (1-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m.on FOX | Line: CO -3 | O/U: 58.5

There is a good possibility Travis Hunter scores both on offense and defense this game.

Lane Stadium: Purdue (0-1, 0-0) @ Virginia Tech (1-0, 0-0) | Line: n/a

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line: PU -3 | O/U: 48

I think the Boilermakers edge this one out on the road following a tough Week 1 loss.

Michigan Stadium: UNLV (1-0, 0-0) @ No. 2 Michigan (1-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: At 2:30 p.m. on CBS |Line: Mich -38.5 | O/U: 58.5

Another warm-up game for the Wolverines in the absence of head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Jack Trice Stadium: Iowa (1-0, 0-0) @ Iowa State (1-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: At 2:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: Iowa -4 | O/U: 36.5

It’s been too long since another blunder on ISU’s behalf when it plays Iowa in Ames.

Spartan Stadium: Richmond (0-1, 0-0) @ Michigan State (1-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: At 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: NA | O/U: NA

The Spiders have screwed me too many times in March Madness brackets.

Ryan Fueld: UTEP (1-1, 1-0) @ Northwestern (0-1, 0-1) |

Where/when to watch: At 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: UTEP -1.5 | O/U: 39.5

After everything the Northwestern faithful have been through these past 12 months, a win over UTEP is needed.

Martin Stadium: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0) @ Washington State (1-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: At 6:30 p.m. on FOX | Line: WI -4.5 | O/U: 58.5

The spirit of the late Mike Leach will be in Martin Stadium Saturday evening for this showdown between two Air Raid offenses.

SECU Stadium: Charlotte (1-0, 0-0) @ Maryland (1-0, 0-0)

Where/when to watch: At 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: MD -24.5 | O/U: 51.5

Charlotte’s head coach hits the field dressed like my dad mowing the grass on a Sunday afternoon, so I’m rooting for the 49ers on this one.

Huntington Bank Stadium: Eastern Michigan (1-0, 0-0) @ Minnesota (1-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: At 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MN -20.5 | O/U: 48.5

I’m expecting Minnesota to be more effective on offense this week.

SHI Stadium: Temple (1-0, 0-0) @ Rutgers (1-0, 1-0)

Where/when to watch: At 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: RUT -8.5 | O/U: 44.5

Can an owl nest inside the armor of a Scarlet Knight? Asking for a friend.