The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders 3-0 during the Fryfest invitational at the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Iowa won all three sets with 50 kills throughout the games. The first set was close, with Middle Tennessee State University tailing Iowa 29-27. Caitlin Buettner also led the Iowa team with 17 kills throughout the game.

Iowa will face Kent State on Saturday, Sep. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. as part of the Fryfest invitational.