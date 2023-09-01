The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice

Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage

Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

Advertisement

Where to watch Iowa football take on Utah State in its season-opening game

The Hawkeyes will host the Aggies at 11 a.m. on Sept. 2 at Kinnick Stadium.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 1, 2023
Iowa+linebacker+Jay+Higgins+walks+off+the+field+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+South+Dakota+State+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+3%2C+2022.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins walks off the field during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

The Iowa Hawkeyes look to improve upon an 8-5 2022 season and win the Big Ten West for the first time in 2021.  With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington joining the Big Ten conference next season, the East and West divisions will be dissolved. Instead, the 2024 Big Ten Championship will be played between the teams with the top two records in the conference.

Matchup: Iowa (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Utah State (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa 

Weather: 93 degrees

TV: Fox Sports 1 

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -25 | O/U: 43.5 
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan's official bettor's guide for Week 1 of the Iowa football season
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey gets hit by Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Lachey caught five passes for 77 yards and received more targets later in the game after starting tight end Sam LaPorta exited with injury. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 1 college football games
Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jon Budmayr talks to media during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Iowa football assistant coach Jon Budmayr works behind the plays
More in Iowa vs. Utah State 2023
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy stiff arms Iowas Kaveon Merriweather during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. McCarthy rushed for 23 yards on four carries.The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 1 of the college football season
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson talks to media members during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
One-on-one with new Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson
Kid captain Gracelyn Springer smiles as she walks out of the Kinnick tunnel during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Kid Captain Gracelyn Springer faced rare cancer with confidence from the start
More in Pregame
Pregame: Before The Kickoff- Iowa vs. Utah State
Pregame: Before The Kickoff- Iowa vs. Utah State
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws the ball during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey, quarterback Cade McNamara, and linebacker Logan Jones (left to right) sit on the field during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Iowa football 2023 season preview: New-look Hawkeyes seek to win Big Ten West in its final season of existence
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is a freshman at Iowa and is covering women’s tennis in the fall. He is minoring in Sport Studies as well as double majoring with Journalism and American Studies.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Films Editor and Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in