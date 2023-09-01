Where to watch Iowa football take on Utah State in its season-opening game

Ayrton Breckenridge Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins walks off the field during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

The Iowa Hawkeyes look to improve upon an 8-5 2022 season and win the Big Ten West for the first time in 2021. With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington joining the Big Ten conference next season, the East and West divisions will be dissolved. Instead, the 2024 Big Ten Championship will be played between the teams with the top two records in the conference.

Matchup: Iowa (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Utah State (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 93 degrees

TV: Fox Sports 1

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -25 | O/U: 43.5