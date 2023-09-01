Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fire officials responded to another fire at the University of Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories on Friday morning after one broke out the day before.

The fire started around 10:29 a.m. Friday, and was put out within the hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Iowa Advanced Technology building houses several labs, and is also undergoing a $4 million renovation.

Bruce McAvoy, UI fire safety coordinator, said that the cause of the fire could be because of the reflection of the sun on the shiny steel that makes up the exterior of the building.

Mark Bullock, assistant vice president of UI Campus Safety, was also on scene for Friday’s fire.

“We are leaving this up to the fire department to investigate and try to figure out why it reignited,” Bullock said. “It appears to be the same location.”

Related: Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

The university sent out a Hawk Alert at 10:54 a.m. warning students of the fire, and to “avoid the area.” An additional alert was sent out at 11: 27 a.m., reporting that the scene was stable, and advised students to resume normal activity. Fire crews left the area around 11:58 a.m.

Two Hawk Alerts were sent out yesterday with similar messages.

UI Campus Safety released a statement this afternoon regarding the fire, which states there were no injuries, while the cause remains under investigation.

UI Campus Safety released a press release yesterday stating there were no injuries in Thursday’s fire, and the operations in the building would be unaffected.

Fire officials continue to respond and investigate the cause of Friday’s fire.

Jack Moore contributed to this report.