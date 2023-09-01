The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice

Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage

Advertisement

Second fire in two days reported at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

A fire at the Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories on Madison Street occurred this morning following yesterday’s fire at the lab.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
September 1, 2023
A+firefighter+takes+a+ladder+to+the+area+of+a+fire+at+the+Advanced+Technology+Laboratories+on+the+University+of+Iowa+campus+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+1%2C+2023.+The+first+Hawk+Alert+urged+people+to+avoid+the+area+around+10%3A54+a.m.+On+Thursday%2C+Firefighters+and+other+first+responders+arrived+at+the+building+to+fight+an+active+fire+at+around+1%3A30+p.m.+
Grace Smith
A firefighter takes a ladder to the area of a fire at the Advanced Technology Laboratories on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fire officials responded to another fire at the University of Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories on Friday morning after one broke out the day before. 

The fire started around 10:29 a.m. Friday, and was put out within the hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Iowa Advanced Technology building houses several labs, and is also undergoing a $4 million renovation

Bruce McAvoy, UI fire safety coordinator, said that the cause of the fire could be because of the reflection of the sun on the shiny steel that makes up the exterior of the building.

Mark Bullock, assistant vice president of UI Campus Safety, was also on scene for Friday’s fire.

“We are leaving this up to the fire department to investigate and try to figure out why it reignited,” Bullock said. “It appears to be the same location.”

Related: Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

The university sent out a Hawk Alert at 10:54 a.m. warning students of the fire, and to “avoid the area.” An additional alert was sent out at 11: 27 a.m., reporting that the scene was stable, and advised students to resume normal activity. Fire crews left the area around 11:58 a.m.

Two Hawk Alerts were sent out yesterday with similar messages.

UI Campus Safety released a statement this afternoon regarding the fire, which states there were no injuries, while the cause remains under investigation.

UI Campus Safety released a press release yesterday stating there were no injuries in Thursday’s fire, and the operations in the building would be unaffected. 

Fire officials continue to respond and investigate the cause of Friday’s fire.

Jack Moore contributed to this report.
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Photos: Active Fire at Advanced Technology Lab
Iowa defense end Noah Shannon attempts to block a pass by Northwestern quarterback Andrew Marty during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.
NCAA suspends Iowa football defensive lineman Noah Shannon for season
An Iowa player walks during a practice at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Richmond Spiders at the first round of the NCAA Mens Basketball Championship Tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
NCAA considering eligibility of 11 current Hawkeye student-athletes for gambling
More in Campus
A firefighter saws through the Advanced Technology Laboratories during a fire on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. The first Hawk Alert urged people to avoid the area around 10:54 a.m. On Thursday, Firefighters and other first responders arrived at the building to fight an active fire at around 1:30 p.m.
Photos: Second Active Fire at Advanced Technologies Lab
Slater Residence Hall is seen in Iowa City on University of Iowa campus on August 29th 2023.
UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories
More in Featured
OPN Architects project architect Josh Moe speaks at an Iowa City City Council meeting at City Hall in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election
A protestor yells during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protestors marched from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house which was blocked off by five police cars.
Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault
A protestor yells during a protest against sexual violence by campus fraternities in Iowa City on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Around 50 protestors marched from the Rape Victim Advocacy Program building to the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house which was blocked off by five police cars.
Photos: Protest Against Fraternity Sexual Violence
About the Contributors
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in