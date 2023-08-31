The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position

Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election

Free Iowa City transit fares well with UI students

Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault

Law enforcement responded to a fire at the lab on Madison Street on Thursday.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
August 31, 2023
Iowa+City+firefighter+Brian+Marak+takes+off+his+gear+after+responding+to+an+active+fire+at+the+Advanced+Technology+Lab+on+the+University+of+Iowa+campus+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+Aug.+31%2C+2023.+The+first+Hawk+Alert+went+out+at+1%3A29+p.m.%2C+urging+people+to+avoid+the+area.+At+1%3A58+p.m.%2C+a+second+Hawk+Alert+said+people+could+resume+normal+activity%2C+as+the+situation+%E2%80%9Chas+stabilized.%E2%80%9D+
Grace Smith
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Fire officials responded on Thursday afternoon to a fire at the Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.  

A Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m. to the UI community advising students to “avoid the area” and “follow on scene first responder directions.” While firefighters were responding, students gathered at the IMU patio, taking photos and videos of the scene.  

Rod Lehnertz, UI senior vice president for finance and operations and campus architect, said at the scene that fire officials are accessing the location of the fire.

“We do not know the cause at this point that will be part of [first responders] investigation, and obviously from a risk mitigation and insurance process we will be working with them to assess the causes related to it,” Lehnertz said. 

Fire officials tore off panels of the building to access its inner walls. The building was designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry. The lab is also being renovated for an estimated $4 million to address the weather barrier that sits behind the wall’s metal panels that decorate the building. 

RELATED: UI’s Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories to receive $4 million in renovations

UI physics and astronomy assistant professor Thomas Folland said he smelled smoke inside and saw panels on the outside of the lab burning.

“About five to 10 minutes beforehand, we kind of smelled smoke inside — I suppose [it was] a bit smokey but wasn’t super strong. I thought someone put something funny in the microwave kind of smell,” Folland said. “We came out here and saw the panels smoking.” 

The building houses the Atmospheric and Environmental Research Lab, Fiegel Lab, Laser Materials Processing Lab, Toor Lab, and the Syed Mubeen Research Group.

Lehnertz said there was some damage to the lab exterior, but no damage was reported beyond the entryway where the fire originated.  

Graduate research assistant Saeideh Mohammadi, who was in the building during the fire, said that she could smell something on the first floor. 

“After a few minutes we heard the alarm saying to leave the building,” Mohammadi said.
About the Contributors
Jack Moore, News Reporter
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. Jack is from Cedar Rapids Iowa, and he reports on crime and courts for the news section and creates media content for the digital section at the The Daily Iowan. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes".
Grace Smith, Photo Editor
(she/her/hers)
Grace Smith a photojournalist and film maker at The Daily Iowan. Grace is a junior studying cinema and journalism and mass communications. During her freshman year, she worked as a photojournalist and videographer at the DI. She held the position of photo editor her sophomore year and 2022 summer managing editor.
