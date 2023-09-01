Photos: 2023 Hawkeye Cross Country Invitational

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s and women’s cross country teams had their season opener at the Hawkeye Invite at Ashton Cross-Country Course in Iowa City on Friday.

The invite included The University of Iowa, Creighton University, Illinois State University, Indian Hills Community College, and Truman State University. The women finished in second as a team and the men won the invite with junior Max Murphy winning the men’s race while breaking the University of Iowa’s school record in the 6k.

The men’s and women’s teams will both be racing at the Badger Classic on Saturday, September 9 in Madison, Wisconsin.