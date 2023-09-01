On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 1 college football games

Utah State @ Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (0-0): Iowa – I’m way more scared of Jack Rabbits than Aggies.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa – Iowa’s defense is too good to lose this game, no matter how the offense plays.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa – As long as they don’t run the ball on third and long.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (0-0): Iowa – The Hawkeyes have much to prove this season, and I think the tone will be set this game. Hopefully for the best.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – McNamara or not Hawks win

John Bohenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (0-0): Iowa – It will be a better offense this season. Trust me.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (0-0): Iowa – Iowa is a lock to win and score more than 25 points. Some might even bet on it.

LSU @ Florida State

McGowan: LSU – Blocked extra point? I don’t know what you’re talking about.

Roering: LSU – The Seminoles can’t handle the expectations.

Votzmeyer: Florida State always disappoints.

Worth: Florida State – With some injuries and suspensions on LSU’s side, I’m rocking with the Seminoles.

Merrick: Jaden Daniels is an early Heisman pick.

Bohenkamp: Florida State – Best matchup of the weekend goes to the Seminoles.

Brummond: LSU – Best matchup of the week by far, and we have to wait till Sunday.

Colorado @ TCU

McGowan: TCU – Remember 1990? My folks were in high school back then. Crazy.

Roering: TCU – Colorado players have their social media handles on their jerseys. Enough said.

Votzmeyer: Colorado – Prime talked himself up so much that he cannot lose.

Worth: TCU – ove Coach Prime and the seemingly-rejuvenated culture at Boulder, but TCU is still fresh off national title contention.

Merrick: TCU – The Louis Vuitton luggage won’t be enough.

Bohenkamp: TCU – Coach Prime gets a Big 12 preview for next season

Brummond: TCU – Deion Sander’s Buffaloes aren’t quite ready for prime time.

North Carolina @ South Carolina

McGowan: North Carolina – Wasn’t Spencer Rattler supposed to be the next Patrick Mahomes?

Roering: South Carolina – The Gamecocks haven’t dropped a game in Charlotte.

Votzmeyer: South Carolina – The Tar Heels will start looking forward to basketball pretty soon.

Worth: North Carolina – Give me UNC on the “heels” of Drake Maye.

Merrick: North Carolina – Maye outduels Rattler in shootout.

Bohenkamp: South Carolina – I’m waiting for Darude’s “Sandstorm” appearance in Columbia later this season.

Brummond: South Carolina – A rare win for the South over the North.

Louisville @ Georgia Tech

McGowan: Louisville – There’s no way the Cardinals can be as bad as they were in basketball last year. Right?

Roering: Georgia Tech – Always rooting for an upset.

Votzmeyer: Georgia Tech – Yellow Jackets is a tough name.

Worth: Louisville – Louisville had a strong defense last year, and I think that will win them this game.

Merrick: Louisville – I don’t know a good Georgia Tech player since Calvin Johnson.

Bohenkamp: Georgia Tech – It’s a coin flip, so I’ll go with the home team on the neutral field.

Brummond: Louisville – The Hawkeyes are just glad Jeff Brohm isn’t at Purdue anymore.

UTSA @ Houston

McGowan: UTSA – My twin brother hates Houston, so I guess I’ll support him.

Roering: UTSA – The Roadrunners will get revenge from last season in another offensive shootout.

Votzmeyer: UTSA – I don’t think anyone living outside of Texas will watch this game anyways.

Worth: UTSA – The Roadrunners’ explosive offense will win them this game. Meep-meep.

Merrick: Houston – I have a 15-year NCAA 14 dynasty with Houston. Go Cougs.

Bohenkamp: Houston – Cougars are always a fun team.

Brummond: UTSA – If TV has taught me anything about Roadrunners, they are invincible.