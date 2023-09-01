The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice

Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage

Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

Advertisement

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 1 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
September 1, 2023
Iowa+tight+end+Luke+Lachey+gets+hit+by+Minnesota+defensive+back+Tyler+Nubin+after+a+reception+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Minnesota+at+Huntington+Bank+Stadium+in+Minneapolis+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+19%2C+2022.+Lachey+caught+five+passes+for+77+yards+and+received+more+targets+later+in+the+game+after+starting+tight+end+Sam+LaPorta+exited+with+injury.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Gophers%2C+13-10.
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey gets hit by Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Lachey caught five passes for 77 yards and received more targets later in the game after starting tight end Sam LaPorta exited with injury. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.

Utah State @ Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (0-0): Iowa – I’m way more scared of Jack Rabbits than Aggies. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa –  Iowa’s defense is too good to lose this game, no matter how the offense plays.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (0-0): Iowa – As long as they don’t run the ball on third and long.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (0-0): Iowa – The Hawkeyes have much to prove this season, and I think the tone will be set this game. Hopefully for the best.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (0-0): Iowa – McNamara or not Hawks win 

John Bohenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (0-0): Iowa – It will be a better offense this season. Trust me.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (0-0): Iowa –  Iowa is a lock to win and score more than 25 points. Some might even bet on it.

LSU @ Florida State 

McGowan: LSU – Blocked extra point? I don’t know what you’re talking about. 

Roering: LSU – The Seminoles can’t handle the expectations.

Votzmeyer:  Florida State always disappoints.

Worth: Florida State – With some injuries and suspensions on LSU’s side, I’m rocking with the Seminoles.

Merrick: Jaden Daniels is an early Heisman pick.

Bohenkamp: Florida State – Best matchup of the weekend goes to the Seminoles.

Brummond: LSU – Best matchup of the week by far, and we have to wait till Sunday. 

Colorado @ TCU 

McGowan: TCU – Remember 1990? My folks were in high school back then. Crazy. 

Roering: TCU – Colorado players have their social media handles on their jerseys. Enough said.

Votzmeyer: Colorado – Prime talked himself up so much that he cannot lose. 

Worth: TCU –  ove Coach Prime and the seemingly-rejuvenated culture at Boulder, but TCU is still fresh off national title contention. 

Merrick: TCU – The Louis Vuitton luggage won’t be enough.

Bohenkamp: TCU – Coach Prime gets a Big 12 preview for next season 

Brummond: TCU – Deion Sander’s Buffaloes aren’t quite ready for prime time.

North Carolina @ South Carolina 

McGowan: North Carolina – Wasn’t Spencer Rattler supposed to be the next Patrick Mahomes? 

Roering: South Carolina – The Gamecocks haven’t dropped a game in Charlotte.

Votzmeyer: South Carolina – The Tar Heels will start looking forward to basketball pretty soon.

Worth: North Carolina – Give me UNC on the “heels” of Drake Maye. 

Merrick: North Carolina – Maye outduels Rattler in shootout.

Bohenkamp: South Carolina – I’m waiting for Darude’s “Sandstorm” appearance in Columbia later this season.

Brummond: South Carolina – A rare win for the South over the North.

Louisville @ Georgia Tech 

McGowan: Louisville – There’s no way the Cardinals can be as bad as they were in basketball last year. Right? 

Roering: Georgia Tech – Always rooting for an upset. 

Votzmeyer: Georgia Tech – Yellow Jackets is a tough name. 

Worth: Louisville – Louisville had a strong defense last year, and I think that will win them this game. 

Merrick: Louisville – I don’t know a good Georgia Tech player since Calvin Johnson. 

Bohenkamp: Georgia Tech – It’s a coin flip, so I’ll go with the home team on the neutral field.

Brummond: Louisville – The Hawkeyes are just glad Jeff Brohm isn’t at Purdue anymore. 

UTSA @ Houston 

McGowan: UTSA – My twin brother hates Houston, so I guess I’ll support him. 

Roering: UTSA – The Roadrunners will get revenge from last season in another offensive shootout.

Votzmeyer: UTSA – I don’t think anyone living outside of Texas will watch this game anyways.

Worth: UTSA – The Roadrunners’ explosive offense will win them this game. Meep-meep. 

Merrick: Houston – I have a 15-year NCAA 14 dynasty with Houston. Go Cougs. 

Bohenkamp: Houston – Cougars are always a fun team.

Brummond: UTSA – If TV has taught me anything about Roadrunners, they are invincible.
More to Discover
More in Football
Senior Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jon Budmayr talks to media during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
Iowa football assistant coach Jon Budmayr works behind the plays
Pregame: Before The Kickoff- Iowa vs. Utah State
Pregame: Before The Kickoff- Iowa vs. Utah State
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy stiff arms Iowas Kaveon Merriweather during the Big Ten Championship game between No. 13 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. McCarthy rushed for 23 yards on four carries.The Wolverines became Big Ten Champions after defeating the Hawkeyes, 42-3.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 1 of the college football season
More in Iowa vs. Utah State 2023
Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson talks to media members during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.
One-on-one with new Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson
Kid captain Gracelyn Springer smiles as she walks out of the Kinnick tunnel during Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
Kid Captain Gracelyn Springer faced rare cancer with confidence from the start
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws the ball during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.
More in Pregame
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey, quarterback Cade McNamara, and linebacker Logan Jones (left to right) sit on the field during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Iowa football 2023 season preview: New-look Hawkeyes seek to win Big Ten West in its final season of existence
Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson runs for a touchdown during a football game between Iowa and the Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on November 25, 2022. Johnson had 109 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.
Where to watch Iowa football take on Kentucky in the Music City Bowl
Iowa linebacker Seth Benson celebrates a recovered fumble during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of college football bowl games
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is a freshman at Iowa and is covering women’s tennis in the fall. He is minoring in Sport Studies as well as double majoring with Journalism and American Studies.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in