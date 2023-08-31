One-on-one with new Iowa wide receiver Seth Anderson

The Daily Iowan: So I saw that your dad [Willie Lee “Flipper” Anderson] played in the NFL. What knowledge did he pass on to you along the way?

Seth Anderson: I mean, he’s taught me a lot about my game. He’s corrected any of the mistakes I’ve made, and he’s helped me a lot on this journey I’ve been on. So he’s been a great help to my game. And to this day, I send him clips from practice, and he’s been getting me right.

DI: I saw he played for the [Los Angeles] Rams. Do you still root for them?

Anderson: Yeah, I root for them.

DI: Your dad also has the record for most receiving yards in an NFL game. Does he ever hold that over you?

Anderson: No, but I’m definitely striving for it. I mean, that’s definitely something in the future — I would love to be the one to break that, so that’d be crazy.

DI: You wrestled while in high school. What weight did you wrestle at, and what was your go-to move?

Anderson: I was at 172, and my go-to move, I would have to say, was the double-leg takedown. But if I’m in the top position, my go-to would be, like, a chop to the arm and do a little ball and chain, and I get it right every time.

DI: Iowa has quite the wrestling program. Have you gone to any meets already?

Anderson: I went to one. They wrestled Michigan or Michigan State, and it was crazy, like they had the fire blowing while doing the intros and everything, and I loved it. It was a great atmosphere.

DI: Just getting to know you a little more; where do you think is the best place you’ve traveled to so far?

Anderson: Probably Jamaica. The water was clear, it was great weather, and our resort was nice.

DI: What did you do while you were out there?

Anderson: I swam with the dolphins for a little bit and got to ride on some jet skis. It was a while ago, I think for my sister’s wedding or something.

DI: Did swimming with dolphins scare you at all?

Anderson: Nah, I actually like dolphins. They’re pretty cool.

DI: It sounds like you’re a fan of animals. Do you have a favorite?

Anderson: I’d have to say a tiger, like a white tiger because they’re pretty unique. I’m pretty sure they’re the only cats that actually like swimming in water.

DI: Being a fan [of animals], do you have any pets?

Anderson: Yeah, I got dogs, cats, a fish, and a lizard.

DI: Sounds like you got quite the zoo going on.

Anderson: Basically. We have three English chow dogs, and they’re pretty big in size but friendly at the same time.

DI: What are their names?

Anderson: One female named Sasha and then two males named Cain and Dexter.

DI: What was a story you remember from your vacation to California this summer [with Hawkeye teammates]?

Anderson: We went surfing. [It was] my first time surfing.

DI: How’d you do?

Anderson: I got up a couple times. I didn’t want to do too many because I’m here to play football.

DI: Who’s the best basketball player on the team?

Anderson: Just from what I’ve seen, probably [tight end] Luke Lachey.