The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

New Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara is fearless under pressure.

Englert Theatre union resolves contract disputes

UI Slater Hall residents report influx of cockroaches and mice

Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage

Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories

Advertisement

As pickleball grows in popularity, so do injuries for seniors

Pickleball has been one of the fastest-growing sports in America, but a high number of seniors have been injured while playing.
Julia Rhodes, News Reporter
August 31, 2023
Iowa+City+community+member+David+Ricci+hits+a+ball+at+the+Mercer+Park+pickleball+courts+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+Aug.+25%2C+2023.+Ricci+is+a+member+of+Pickleball+Johnson+County%2C+an+organization+that+encourages+adults+in+Iowa+City%2C+North+Liberty%2C+and+Coralville+to+get+involved+in+the+up-and-coming+sport.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa City community member David Ricci hits a ball at the Mercer Park pickleball courts in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Ricci is a member of Pickleball Johnson County, an organization that encourages adults in Iowa City, North Liberty, and Coralville to get involved in the up-and-coming sport.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, but injuries, especially in older individuals, are also rapidly increasing.

Injuries from pickleball could cause over 67,000 emergency room visits and 9,000 outpatient surgeries this year, according to a UBS study. Kyle Duchman, a University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert said many injuries are from falls, which is its own unique subset of injuries, especially in the older population.

Treating these injuries varies based on the type and severity of the injury, but the best course of action is to take preventative measures beforehand, Duchman said.

Duchman also noted that while some older people may be in shape, pickleball is different from more linear activities such as jogging or swimming. There are a lot more reactive movements that one can’t always predict, which means a completely different kind of load and strain on the muscles and tendons.

He said the best preventative strategy is to employ training that replicates the movements seen on pickleball courts, including exercises like box jumps and warming up before a match.

Fastest growing sport

Myra Clark, the ambassador for Pickleball Johnson County, gives lessons on the sport, which can prevent injuries from occurring on the court.

“People falling and hurting themselves — backing up — which they’re not supposed to do, and that’s why for lessons I take a long time, at least an hour, just showing doing a back-up,” Clark said.

Pickleball is one of the most popular sports in the U.S., according to The Pickleball Dinks’ statistics. Just 10-12 years ago, pickleball only had around 3 million players, and now has upward of 36 million.

Mary Ellen Hein, who is on the advisory board for Pickleball Johnson County, started playing 4 years ago.

“I’ve never played tennis or anything like that, so it was just something that I could pick up. I was never an athlete in high school or college,” Hein said. “I just look at it as we have to know our abilities.”

RELATED: Iowa City City Council requests additional planning for City Park Pool, facility renovations

Researchers have yet to discern if the increase in injuries is because of the higher volume of players, or if it is from an increase in people injuring themselves while playing, Duchman said.

Duchman and UIHC are aiming to help with preventative measures to avoid injury and further hospital bills.

“Worst case, it is going to be very expensive, but I would say that’s not necessarily the fault of pickleball but that’s somewhat the fault of the American health care system and the focus on reactive medicine instead of preventative medicine,” Duchman said.
More to Discover
More in Downtown
iStock
Iowa City police ask for public assistance in downtown assault investigation
The Iowa City Public Library is seen on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Bomb threat temporarily closes Iowa City Public Library
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in rural Riverside are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
IC animal shelter continues to treat surrendered dogs, investigation ongoing
More in News
Carmen Gwenigale-Ogoli poses for a portrait on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Gwenigale-Ogoli is the current Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Iowa City Community School District. She is also the Director of Educators Rising, a curriculum for students to explore teaching as a profession.
Program at Iowa City schools aims to address teaching shortage
Photos: Active Fire at Advanced Technology Lab
Iowa City firefighter Brian Marak takes off his gear after responding to an active fire at the Advanced Technology Lab on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The first Hawk Alert went out at 1:29 p.m., urging people to avoid the area. At 1:58 p.m., a second Hawk Alert said people could resume normal activity, as the situation “has stabilized.”
Fire under investigation at Iowa Advanced Technology Laboratories
More in UI Hospitals & Clinics
Construction worker Jordan Walker works on a construction project for a new Starbucks location at the Iowa Memorial Union on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
UI continues with multiple capital improvement projects as part of ten-year master plan
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are seen in Iowa City on Feb. 21, 2023.
Regents approve UI’s $20 million bid to acquire Mercy Iowa City
Mercy Hospital as seen from the street in Iowa City on Thursday, May 4, 2017. (DI File Photo)
UI requests $20 million acquisition of Mercy Iowa City
About the Contributors
Julia Rhodes, Reporter
she/her/hers
Julia Rhodes is a first year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and minoring in Dance. She loves writing as well as presenting that work on screen and is hoping to be equally a Daily Iowan reporter as well as a DITV reporter. She enjoys writing about all topics from crime and politics to arts and public health.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in