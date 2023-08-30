The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Secondary Roads Apprenticeship Program to open engineering technician position

Local architect Josh Moe submits candidacy for IC City Council election

Free Iowa City transit fares well with UI students

Protest outside UI fraternity after recent reported sexual assault

Iowa women’s wrestler Nanea Estrella leading donation drive for those affected by wildfires in Hawaii

Advertisement

Review | ‘Kokomo City’ depicts the hardships of Black, transgender individuals

“Kokomo City” offers a visceral experience full of insight for those uninformed on the Black, transgender community.
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
August 30, 2023
A+pedestrian+walks+past+a+Kokomo+City+movie+poster+seen+at+Film+Scene+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Aug.+30%2C+2023.+
Sara Stumpff
A pedestrian walks past a Kokomo City movie poster seen at Film Scene in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Smith, the director and visionary behind “Kokomo City,” utilized her editing and directing skills to craft an interpersonal narrative in which multiple transgender women recount their experiences in the sex work industry.

Smith, a Black transgender woman herself, combined her personal experiences and the experiences of other Black transgender individuals to paint a picture of the dangers that exist when interacting with clients.

The directorial choice to make the documentary in Black and white created a simplistic, vulnerable environment in which the audience felt thrusted into the subject’s slice of life. This unfiltered atmosphere promoted an unbiased listening of the stories told by the women interviewed.

The camera wandered during the interviews of the women — drifting off, avoiding traditional framing, and focusing heavily on their anatomy.

The documentary acknowledges this life-or-death mentality to expose the unnecessary violence against transgender Black women and the sense of impending doom that individual sex workers face.

One of the primary subjects of the film, Daniella, emphasized this when talking about her friends who died as a result of the unsafe conditions in the sex work industry. Two of her friends were killed by clients and one of them died after contracting AIDS.

During the documentary, it is clear that those in the industry are presented with an illusion of choice between two options of either leaving the sex work industry or becoming a victim of it.

This shines a light on an important subject many people ignore, and Smith’s choice to include firsthand accounts of these tragedies serves as an eye-opening insight for viewers like me who are unaware of these social hurdles.

Ultimately, the film uses impressive stylization and narrative liberties to represent the Black, transgender community in a way that has never been done. This documentary is extremely important in a society that does not offer many opportunities for transgender women to advocate for themselves.
More to Discover
More in Arts
University of Iowa third-year students Ben Hill (left) and George Wolfe (right) enjoy burgers during the 15th Annual Taste of Iowa City downtown on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. After postponing the event for a week because of extreme heat, community members congregated downtown to enjoy diverse cuisine from over 50 participating restaurants.
Photos: 15th Annual Taste of Iowa City
Christopher asks a trivia question during Christopher’s bar exam at Micky’s Irish Pub in Iowa City on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
From Andrew’s Bar Exam to Christopher’s: Local trivia event finds success
Barista Kara Thai makes coffee at Daydrink’s new location on Bowery Street in Iowa City on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Daydrink on Bowery Street, which also has a location on the Pedestrian Mall, opened its doors on Thursday to eager coffee and tea drinkers.
Daydrink coffee shop opens second location in historic building on East Bowery Street
More in Reviews
Hozier performs during the Love Rising concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 20, 2023. Loverising 032123 An 048
Review | New Hozier album ‘Unreal Unearth’ melds earthy imagery with classic melancholic tone 
Review | Part two of ‘The Witcher’s’ third season is an intense and emotional dive into right and wrong 
Review | Part two of ‘The Witcher’s’ third season is an intense and emotional dive into right and wrong 
Contributed photo by Allison Tokarski
‘Spirit Dance’ at the Stanley is a full-body experience
About the Contributor
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Caden Gantenbein is a screenwriting major as well as a film minor. He is a junior starting this fall and this is his first semester at the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in