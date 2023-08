Over 50 restaurants and hundreds of community members participated and enjoyed the 15th Annual Taste of Iowa City that occurred downtown on Tuesday. After postponing the event for a week because of extreme heat, the community came together to enjoy a diverse array of cuisine from restaurants.

