Jonathan McCaffery waives appearance at hearing next week

Jonathan McCaffery, 17, of North Liberty, and his attorney asked a Johnson County judge to waive his right to appear at his trial that starts next week.

McCaffery’s attorney Joseph Moreland will appear in court in his place on Aug. 29 in the Johnson County District Court. McCaffery pled not guilty in July to the simple misdemeanor on July 17.

McCaffery, who is the son of Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery, was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian right of way in May that resulted in the death of off-duty National Guardsman Corey Hite, 45, of Cedar Rapids, in June.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway in Iowa City, less than a mile from West High on May 22 at approximately 4 p.m.

In response to McCaffery’s request to waive his right to appear at trial, prosecutors filed a motion late Monday asking McCaffery to stipulate that he was driving the car. The state must prove he was driving the vehicle beyond a reasonable doubt under the statute McCaffery was charged.

Under Iowa law, the penalty for this simple misdemeanor is a fine of $1,000, a driver’s license suspension for up to 180 days, or both.