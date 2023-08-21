Gold Cap Hospitality buys Hamburg Inn No. 2 for planned October reopening

Gold Cap Hospitality, which collectively owns Iowa City restaurants Pullman Bar & Tavern and St. Burch Tavern, bought Hamburg Inn No. 2 with the intention of reopening the location in October.

Hamburg Inn No. 2, located at 214 N. Linn St., temporarily closed in July for a second time this year and in 2022 with a brief re-opening in February 2023.

Map by Natalie Dunlap/The Daily Iowan

Gold Cap Hospitality was founded by former Hawkeye and NFL kicker Nate Kaeding. Kaeding, the lead strategist of the company, owns the collective with Matt Swift and Doug Goettsch, Cory Kent, Ben Smart, John Maske, and Stephanie Breitbach.

According to a post on the restaurant's website on Monday, the building is in need of fixing up as well as time to take stock of broken items after almost 90 years of service to the Iowa City Community.

“Sure, we might try a new thing or two. We’re still figuring that out. A little change can be good. But just know we’ll be open first thing in the morning, serving breakfast all day like we always have. See you in the neighborhood,” Kaeding wrote in a statement.

Gold Cap Hospitality wants to preserve the significance of the restaurant to the community, according to the Hamburg Inn No. 2 website.

Part of Hamburg’s significance to Iowa City is its reputation for hosting presidential and political candidates during Iowa’s caucus season. This combined with its historic value has made the restaurant a staple of the community.