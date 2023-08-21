The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Reynolds talks southern border during Eagle Pass visit Monday

Iowa City Starbucks employees continue to strike amid internal disputes

Gold Cap Hospitality buys Hamburg Inn No. 2 for planned October reopening

Iowa City Starbucks employees on strike again, temporarily close location

UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

Gold Cap Hospitality bought Hamburg Inn No. 2 and plans to reopen the restaurant in October.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
August 21, 2023
Rob+Miller%2C+a+freelance+marketer+working+with+Gold+Cap+Hospitality%2C+posts+an+official+announcement+paper+of+the+new+ownership+and+October+reopening+of+Hamburg+Inn+No.+2+in+Iowa+City%2C+on+Monday%2C+Aug.+21%2C+2023.+
Shuntaro Kawasaki
Rob Miller, a freelance marketer working with Gold Cap Hospitality, posts an official announcement paper of the new ownership and October reopening of Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Gold Cap Hospitality, which collectively owns Iowa City restaurants Pullman Bar & Tavern and St. Burch Tavern, bought Hamburg Inn No. 2 with the intention of reopening the location in October. 

Hamburg Inn No. 2, located at 214 N. Linn St., temporarily closed in July for a second time this year and in 2022 with a brief re-opening in February 2023

Map by Natalie Dunlap/The Daily Iowan

Gold Cap Hospitality was founded by former Hawkeye and NFL kicker Nate Kaeding. Kaeding, the lead strategist of the company, owns the collective with Matt Swift and Doug Goettsch, Cory Kent, Ben Smart, John Maske, and Stephanie Breitbach. 

According to a post on the restaurant's website on Monday, the building is in need of fixing up as well as time to take stock of broken items after almost 90 years of service to the Iowa City Community. 

“Sure, we might try a new thing or two. We’re still figuring that out. A little change can be good. But just know we’ll be open first thing in the morning, serving breakfast all day like we always have. See you in the neighborhood,” Kaeding wrote in a statement. 

RELATED: New Iowa City restaurant The Black Angel revives local favorites

Gold Cap Hospitality wants to preserve the significance of the restaurant to the community, according to the Hamburg Inn No. 2 website

Part of Hamburg’s significance to Iowa City is its reputation for hosting presidential and political candidates during Iowa’s caucus season. This combined with its historic value has made the restaurant a staple of the community. 

