The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

New Iowa City restaurant The Black Angel revives local favorites

UI replaces IMU Java House with Heyn’s Ice Cream shop

Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz talks NIL, gambling investigation

Proposal from Iowa City residents would lower maximum height of new residential buildings

Advertisement

New Iowa City restaurant The Black Angel revives local favorites

The Black Angel on 630 Iowa Ave. will bring live music and an innovative menu to the Iowa City.
Isabelle Foland, News Reporter
August 20, 2023
The+bar+and+table+at+The+Black+Angel+restaurant+in+Iowa+City+on+Thursday%2C+August+17%2C+2023.+The+Black+Angel+opened+July+11%2C+2023.+
Carly Schrum
The bar and table at The Black Angel restaurant in Iowa City on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The Black Angel opened July 11, 2023.

New Iowa City restaurant The Black Angel incorporates menu and drink favorites into a cozy setting fit to host live music.

The Black Angel, named after the so-called cursed angel statue in Oakland Cemetery made in 1912, has a menu that is a culinary blend of American and International flavors, including blackened chicken, tacos, and Canadian fries.

“I think our concept is very, very strong. We have a nice craft cocktail menu that’s been very popular, and the Perez brothers know how to make really good food,” co-owner Marty Christensen said. “I think it’s really a great combination that should defy and outlast the perceived ‘curse’ of the location.”

Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

Several restaurants have reopened and closed at the restaurant’s location on 630 Iowa Ave, including Sunny’s, Billy’s High Hat Diner, and Lou Henri. The restaurant had a soft opening July 11 and will open Sept. 5.

Christensen, Derek Perez, and Kevin Perez co-own The Black Angel. Between the three of them are decades of experience with owning and operating restaurants, said Christensen in an interview with The Daily Iowan.

In the past, Christensen co-owned and operated the restaurant The Mill on Burlington Street from 2003 until its closure in 2020. The Perez brothers have owned and operated several restaurants between the two of them, including Ride, Augusta, El Banditos, and One Twenty Six, to name a few.

Derek Perez ran a restaurant called Perez Family Tacos out of 630 Iowa Ave. for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic before asking Christensen to help him open what would eventually become The Black Angel, Christensen said.

Christensen said he and the owners wanted The Black Angel to have an inviting feel to all patrons who walk in.

“It feels very classic, old school. The design is sort of 1915-era style: the style of the woodwork, the paint colors, and the bar elements,” Christensen said. “The idea was to make a place that was very comfortable and welcoming and had a classic feel.”

RELATED: Iowa City restaurant Goosetown Cafe closes its doors for good

The restaurant will also be a new music venue for Iowa City residents.

The Black Angel will have live music on the patio on the weekends. Iowa City musician James Tutson performed at The Black Angel on July 29.

“It was great. I had been there for previous iterations of the restaurant, so it was cool to go back and do music there as opposed to just eating or whatever it might be,” Tutson said.

Tutson added the environment of The Black Angel was much more intimate and oriented toward live music than some other local venues.

“A lot of smaller venues that are played here are not necessarily centered around music or around making it sound good, they just want music as part of what they're already doing,” Tutson said. “So it's cool for Marty to be focused on having music be a central component and having it really sound good and be well executed.”

Celia Dunn, an employee at The Black Angel, said the atmosphere of the restaurant is something she has never seen done before.

“It's just super cozy, and all of the employees there are incredible,” Dunn said. “I think that they'll do a really good job of making it a friendly place to be where people would want to come and hang out and not just go for dinner.”

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Campus
Freshman try out their new tassels at Convocation on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Convocation wraps up OnIowa week for the incoming Iowa freshman class.
UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation
Freshman try out their new tassels at Convocation on the Pentacrest in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Convocation wraps up OnIowa week for the incoming Iowa freshman class.
Photos: Class of 2027 Convocation
An Old Gold Creamery employee scoops Ice cream in the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
UI replaces IMU Java House with Heyn’s Ice Cream shop
More in Downtown
Committee members listen to public comments during the Iowa City planning and zoning commission’s formal meeting regarding a zoning proposal in the Northside neighborhood on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Emily Nyberg/The Daily Iowan)
Proposal from Iowa City residents would lower maximum height of new residential buildings
A group leaves Iowa City decked out in different biker jerseys. The bikers make their way to Davenport from Iowa City on July 29, 2023.
Photos: 50th Annual RAGBRAI in Johnson County
Photo from Iowa City Police Department press release.
Iowa City Police search for woman who went missing on Monday
More in Latest News
Interim Athletic Director Beth Goetz talks during a press conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz talks NIL, gambling investigation
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District Christina Bohannan speaks during a Democratic watch party at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. “We have to carry on. You know, dont be discouraged. Dont be discouraged. I know some of the results tonight have been discouraging but dont give up,” Bohannan said. “We have to pick ourselves up dust ourselves on and we must carry on.”
Bohannan launches second bid for 1st Congressional District
United States Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers questions at West High School in Iowa City on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Miller-Meeks talks abortion policy, government shutdown at Iowa City town hall