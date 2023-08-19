The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz talks NIL, gambling investigation

Proposal from Iowa City residents would lower maximum height of new residential buildings

Bohannan launches second bid for 1st Congressional District

Miller-Meeks talks abortion policy, government shutdown at Iowa City town hall

Trump, DeSantis compete for Iowa Republican support at Iowa State Fair

Advertisement

Photos: Iowa Field Hockey vs. Northwestern

Cody Blissett, Visual Editor
August 19, 2023

Iowa defeated Northwestern, 3-2, in an exhibition game at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday.

Iowa will face Wake Forest this Friday at 5:00 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

2023_08_19_FieldHockeyVNW_CB001
Gallery20 Photos
Cody Blissett
Fans watch a field hockey exhibition match between Iowa and Northwestern at Grant Field in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 3-1, at their first home game of the season.
Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz discusses results of gambling probe, impacts of conference expansion at Iowa football media day
William Pretorius plays in the sand during the 6th annual Downtown Iowa City Block Party on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint: What is the best summer activity in Iowa City?
The Stanley Museum of Art is seen in Iowa City, on Sunday, July 23, 2023.
The Stanley with LGBTQ Iowa Archives & Library: ‘Storytime at the Stanley’