UI’s Mayflower Residence Hall receives listing price on realtor website

The dorm, which the university first received approval to sell from the state Board of Regents in February, received a listing price of $45 million.

Mayflower Residence Hall, the University of Iowa’s dorm that was put up for sale, has received a realtor listing.

A listing for the dorm can be found on Realtor.com, which currently lists the price of the dorm at $45 million. A description included in the listing says the dorm will be given to the buyer in the summer of 2024.

This falls in line with an Iowa Now article from Feb. 14 that stated the dorm could close as early as the 2024 spring semester. This would follow the completion of the ongoing construction at the UI’s Hillcrest Residence Hall.

Once sold, Mayflower will be replaced by a new dorm somewhere on the east side of campus. Selling Mayflower and building a new dorm is part of the university’s five-year Housing Master Plan, with the other part of the plan being the ongoing renovation of Burge and Hillcrest Residence Halls.

The same article also notes the data the university collected regarding the residence hall, showing it to be the least requested and most transferred from the dorm for first-year students.

Additionally, first-year students living at Mayflower reportedly have lower grade-point averages.

Mayflower was also the site of an accident in November 2022 when a student fell out of a sixth-floor window and landed on a second-floor roof. There were also several evacuations of the dorm during the school year, including one in August 2022 when the smell of gas was reported, and another in November due to an error with a gas stove.

The UI first received approval from the state Board of Regents to sell the dorm, located at 1110 N. Dubuque St., on Feb. 22.

Mayflower was first built in 1968 and became inhabited by students in 1982. A webpage for the dorm states that it can house 1,032 students.