UI student accidentally falls from Mayflower Residence Hall window

The student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof at Mayflower Hall on Thursday.

Mayflower residence hall is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Mayflower is currently functioning at 60 percent capacity to allow for more single rooms.

A University of Iowa student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof of Mayflower Residence Hall on Thursday and was brought to the hospital for injuries.

The UI wrote in an email to Mayflower residents that the student accidentally fell from the sixth floor and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were immediately called and the student was taken to the hospital.

UI police were dispatched to the residence hall at 4:22 a.m. on Thursday, according to an email to The Daily Iowan from Hayley Bruce, the UI Department of Public Safety assistant director for communications and external relations.

“Preliminary investigation results indicate that the fall was accidental,” Bruce wrote. “Initial reports indicate students were playing catch in a residence hall room when one student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.”

No other students were injured. This incident remains under investigation.

An embedded therapist will be available in the residence hall on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for any students who would like to drop in and get support and connect with resources through the University Counseling Service.