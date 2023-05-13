Photos: 2023 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Commencement Ceremony

Graduates were recognized during the University of Iowa’s spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. The ceremony marks one of two Liberal Arts and Sciences ceremonies.

Graduating senior Quinn Kamberos was the student speaker and told peers to trust themselves and that everything will be ok.

Oliver Lee Jackson was presented with an honorary degree during the ceremony.

Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Sara Sanders and University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson presented graduates with degrees.