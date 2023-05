The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 5-2, in the final game of a three-game series at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

Iowa Pitcher Ty Langenberg received his third loss of the season after pitching six innings and striking out seven batters.

Iowa will move to 34-12 overall and 10-7 in Big Ten Play. The Hawkeyes will host the Michigan State Spartans on Friday.