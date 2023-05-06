Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Ohio State game one

Averi Coffee, Photojournalist
May 6, 2023

The Iowa baseball team defeated Ohio State in the first game of the series on Friday evening, 16-9, at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City. 

The Hawkeyes claimed the lead over the Buckeyes after two home runs and a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning from Iowa utility players Sam Peterson and Brennen Dorighi. Ohio State outfielder Joey Aden had two RBIs, a career high. 

It was Fireworks Friday, so a firework show over right field directly proceeded the game. There are still two games left in the series. The next will be Saturday, May 6, at 1:00PM at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium. They will be celebrating Girl Scout day. 

Iowa players watching pitcher Jared Simpson warms up during a baseball game between Iowa and Ohio State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium on Friday, May 5, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes 16-9.
