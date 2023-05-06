Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Ohio State game one

The Iowa baseball team defeated Ohio State in the first game of the series on Friday evening, 16-9, at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes claimed the lead over the Buckeyes after two home runs and a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning from Iowa utility players Sam Peterson and Brennen Dorighi. Ohio State outfielder Joey Aden had two RBIs, a career high.

It was Fireworks Friday, so a firework show over right field directly proceeded the game. There are still two games left in the series. The next will be Saturday, May 6, at 1:00PM at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium. They will be celebrating Girl Scout day.