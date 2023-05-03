Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Illinois State

The Iowa Hawkeye Baseball Team defeated the Illinois Redbirds, 7-4, at Duane Banks Field on May 2. The Hawkeyes led in hits, 10-8.

The Hawkeyes fell behind, 1-0, in the top half of the first inning but Iowa’s utility player Brennen Dorighi hit 2 home runs in the bottom of the inning. Iowa’s shortstop Michael Seegers and first base Brennen Dorighi both had 3 hits.

The Hawkeyes improved their overall record to, 32-11.

The Hawkeyes will host Ohio State for the first game of a three-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, May 5.