A lot of students feel pressure to graduate “on time” — whatever that means — and I’ve never understood it. I’m currently in my ninth college semester, still with one more to go.

Those of you who have completed second grade math have probably figured out that I’m going to get my bachelor’s degree a little late, and that’s okay. I honestly think I’m better off because of it.

My extended stint between high school and college graduation has allotted me extra time to develop as a person and figure out who I am and what I want.

Following my high school graduation in 2018, I took a semester off before attending community college for five of them — some part-time, some full-time.

During my gap semester, I worked 40 hours a week, saved money, and went on tour playing drums for a Blues Hall of Fame inductee.

My extended community college tenure gave me time to develop my skills in writing, music, and acting while also forming strong connections and friendships.

I worked some hefty hours, and it wasn’t always fun, but when I arrived at the University of Iowa in fall 2021, I was debt free. Although, that didn’t last long.

Now, in my fourth semester at the UI, I’ve realized journalism probably isn’t the career path I’m meant to take. With nothing but the upcoming fall semester remaining, I’m thankful I’ll have a few more months to build up my creative writing portfolio before going out into the real world.