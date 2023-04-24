Photos: ‘The Great Flood’ dress rehearsal

Composer Nathan Felix hosted a dress rehearsal for his immersive opera ‘The Great Flood’ at the Voxman Music Building on Monday, April 24.

The immersive opera includes movements from the performers, both members of the orchestra and opera singers, throughout the galleries of the Museum of Art.

‘The Great Flood’ is conducted by Alex Arellano with vocal performances from sopranos Siyeon Kim and Rachel Kobernick, mezzo soprano Jordan McGready and tenor Nathan Brown. Instrumental performers include violinist Sugar Durante, violists Lily Westemeyer and Quinn Eldridge and cellist Natalie Krzeski.

The opera will premiere at the Stanley Museum of Art on Thursday, April 27.