DITV Sports: Iowa’s WBB Celebrates Historic Season

April 20, 2023
DITV Sports
DITV Sports: Hawkeye fans gather for national championship
DITV Sports: Athletes in Action in Ecuador
DITV Sports: Iowa advances to first Final Four in 30 years
DITV Sports: Hawkeye Wrestling closes regular season in Tulsa
DITV Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes defeat Georgia Bulldogs in round 2 of March Madness 74-66
DITV Sports: Men’s Big Ten Tournament Iowa Vs. Ohio State Recap
DITV Sports: Penn State defeats Iowa Wrestling at Big Ten Championship
DITV Sports: Iowa Women’s Basketball win Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State Buckeyes
DITV Sports: Hawkeyes beat No. 2 ranked Indiana Hoosiers
Big Ten Tournament
DITV Sports: Hawkeyes Advance to Third Straight Big Ten Championship