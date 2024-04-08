DITV Sports: Iowa Falls to South Carolina in National Championship, Clark Checks Out for Final Time
Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the National Championship, 87-75. Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Molly Davis, and Sharon Goodman checked out for the final time in the black and gold.
