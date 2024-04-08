The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Iowa Falls to South Carolina in National Championship, Clark Checks Out for Final Time

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the National Championship, 87-75. Clark, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Molly Davis, and Sharon Goodman checked out for the final time in the black and gold.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
April 8, 2024
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
