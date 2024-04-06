The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Hannah Stuelke’s 23 points pushes Iowa past UConn 71-69 in the Final Four

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team had a thrilling back-and-forth battle with the UConn Huskies. Hannah Stuelkes’s 23 points helped Iowa move on to their second straight national championship appearance to face South Carolina.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
April 6, 2024
More in Women's Basketball
A UConn fan reacts to action during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Iowa women’s basketball's Final Four win over UConn ends with ‘controversial’ moving screen foul
UConn guard Paige Bueckers reacts to an officials call during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Gabbie Marshall holds Paige Bueckers to tournament-low in scoring during Iowa’s Final Four win over UConn
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes for a layup during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Hannah Stuelke's consistent scoring leads Iowa women's basketball to win over UConn in Final Four
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
