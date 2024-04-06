DITV Sports: Hannah Stuelke’s 23 points pushes Iowa past UConn 71-69 in the Final Four
The Iowa Women’s Basketball team had a thrilling back-and-forth battle with the UConn Huskies. Hannah Stuelkes’s 23 points helped Iowa move on to their second straight national championship appearance to face South Carolina.
