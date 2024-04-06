DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall’s relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women’s Basketball Title run
Senior Guard Gabbie Marshall has been the defensive stopper for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, making big stops in clutch moments, including guarding Paige Bueckers and forcing a late offensive foul against UConn. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick talks with the Hawkeyes about Marshall’s impact on the floor.
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.