DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes excited for challenge against South Carolina in national championship
Iowa women’s basketball sets all-time viewership record in 71-69 victory over UConn
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship press conferences & open practices
South Carolina women's basketball guard Raven Johnson looking to show growth in rematch against Iowa
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall’s relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women’s Basketball Title run

Senior Guard Gabbie Marshall has been the defensive stopper for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, making big stops in clutch moments, including guarding Paige Bueckers and forcing a late offensive foul against UConn. DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick talks with the Hawkeyes about Marshall’s impact on the floor.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
April 6, 2024
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke smiles during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes excited for challenge against South Carolina in national championship
Iowa women’s basketball practice drills during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa women’s basketball sets all-time viewership record in 71-69 victory over UConn
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to an officials call during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Iowa women's basketball's senior class 'cherishing every moment' heading into final game
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
