Short’s Burger and Shine files lawsuit against landlord MidWestOne Bank

The restaurant filed the suit against MidWestOne Bank on March 23.

Short’s Burgers and Shine recently remodeled and reopened their location in downtown Iowa City and are serving customers on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Short’s Burger and Shine filed a lawsuit against its landlord last month after an alleged breach of contract and malicious prosecution.

Short’s counsel Shawn Shearer stated in a press release Monday that Short’s co-owner Kevin Perez reportedly notified the landlord, MidWestOne Bank, from 2018 to 2022 that the structural integrity of the restaurant’s location, at 18 S. Clinton St. in Iowa City, needed repairs. No renovations were immediately made to the structure after Perez’s initial requests, according to court documents.

“The petition is the latest act in a nearly three-year battle over when and how the

property can be used and must be maintained by MidWestOne as trustee,” a news release from the Shearer Law Office in Des Moines stated.

The restaurant closed in April 2022 for renovations and reopened in August 2022. Perez told The Daily Iowan in September that the restaurant reopened with newly refinished floors, tables, chairs, repainted walls, and a completely remodeled kitchen.

“I was calling it the 13-year facelift,” Perez told the DI in September.

Perez stated in the news release that the restaurant also needed renovations of a collapsing back wall and cracks in the basement wall, which caused water to flood into the basement during rain and snow melt.

Short’s lease states that the landlord must provide a habitable building and the landlord is obligated to replace and repair the structural parts of the building including the foundation, exterior walls, load-bearing components of interior floors and walls, the roof, and all sewers, pipes, wiring and electrical fixtures outside of the building, according to court documents.

The City of Iowa City inspected the restaurant and discovered the structural damage, according to court documents. The city asked the owners to close the restaurant in April 2022 and shut off its natural gas supply because of the crumbling walls and the gas pipe’s integrity, according to court documents.

Short’s has been a tenant at the South Clinton Street location since 2011, according to court documents.

MidWestOne allegedly attempted to remove the restaurant from the premises after Perez’s request to keep the property usable.

Perez stated in the release that after the restaurant’s reopening in August 2022, Short’s is “here to stay”.

“I don’t like litigating, but I am willing to fight for the integrity of this property to remain intact and for my restaurant to continue to be part of this community,” Perez said in the release. “I think MidWestOne and Short’s should be able to help each other serve Iowa City and I hope that will be the ultimate resolution here.”

MidWestOne files lawsuits

MidWestOne filed three lawsuits from July 2022 to January, according to court documents, after Short’s owners alleged breaches of the lease. Two of three of the lawsuits were voluntarily dismissed without prejudice by March 9.

The lawsuits alleged that Short’s breached the lease because of failure to pay rent for the period July 2022 to January 2023.

MidWestOne also filed a civil petition at law alleging breach of contract by Short’s failure to pay rent for the period July 2022 to January 2023 — the same period listed in one of the lawsuits against Short’s.

The civil petition was voluntarily dismissed without prejudice on March 15.