Photos: Iowa baseball vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team defeated the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers, 12-1, in seven innings at Duane Banks Field on Wednesday.

Iowa second basemen Sam Hojnar hit a three run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Iowa a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Iowa catcher Ben Tallman hit his first home run of the season adding onto Iowas lead. Iowa added eight more runs in the fifth inning to bring the score to 12-1.

Iowa will improve to 23-8 on the year and will play a doubleheader against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday.