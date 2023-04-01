Photos: 2023 NCAA women’s National Championship press conference – Iowa vs. LSU

The two-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and three-seeded LSU Lady Tigers held press conferences at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday. Both teams will play in the national championship for the first time in their programs history.

Iowa took down the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, 77-73, thanks to Iowa guard Caitlin Clark’s 41-point performance. Clark is looking forward to the final game of the season.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said, “I understand there’s only 40 more minutes left in my season, which is kind of sad because it’s been so much fun. But why not go cut down another net?”

On the other side of the ball, LSU defeated the Virginia Hokies 79-72. Former Maryland forward and current LSU player Angel Reese scored 24 points and collected 12 rebounds. Reese has already set the record for most double-doubles in a season.

“Yeah, I think me and [Caitlin Clark], me and her are in the same class.” said LSU forward Angel Reese. “Me and her are the top two eyes everybody’s looking at. The both of us. We’re both great players. I think we bring a lot to the game.”

Iowa and LSU will play in the National Championship game at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday, at 2 pm.