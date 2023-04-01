Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on LSU in the national championship

The Hawkeyes will take on the Tigers on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after a 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four game between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Iowa at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gamecocks, 77-73, to advance to the National Championship Game.

DALLAS — Iowa women’s basketball will appear in its first-ever title game on Sunday afternoon.

Second-seeded Iowa will take on third-seeded LSU in the national championship at the American Airlines Center in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. The Tigers are also making their first national championship appearance in program.

Iowa took down top-seeded undefeated defending champion South Carolina, 77-73, on Friday in the Final Four. On the same night, LSU took down No. 1 seed Virginia Tech, 79-72. It’s the first time since 2011 that there are no No. 1 seeds in the national championship game.

Matchup: Iowa (31-6, 15-3) vs. Colorado (33-2, 16-2)

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ABC

Announcers: Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Ryan Ruocco, Holly Rowe

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Varsity Network App, Sirius XM

Stories leading up to the national championship game:

The Hawkeyes’ mantra: ‘Why not us?’: Inside the mentality that’s taken Iowa women’s basketball through the NCAA Tournament

Notebook: Gabbie Marshall works through cold, Hawkeyes bring a piece of Christine Grant to national championship

Coaching through tragedy: ‘They have gotten every angel on the fence on our side’: Through loss, Jan Jensen keeps coaching in NCAA Tournament

LSU raves about Caitlin Clark: ‘Gosh, she’s special’: Kim Mulkey, LSU women’s basketball players praise Iowa’s Caitlin Clark

Getting boards: How one rebound was crucial in Iowa women’s basketball’s victory over South Carolina