Angel Reese hits “you can’t see me” celebration after LSU’s win over Iowa in national championship game

LSU forward Angel Reese holds up the national championship trophy after winning the NCAA title over Iowa, 102-85, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

As the clock neared zero and an LSU win was certain in the national championship game Sunday afternoon in Dallas, Tigers forward Angel Reese walked toward Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark and hit the same “You can’t see me” celebration that Clark had during Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville a week earlier.

Postgame, in regards to the celebration at Clark, Reese said she “doesn’t take disrespect lightly.”

“Caitlin Clark is a helluva player for sure,” Reese said on the ESPN postgame show. “But I don’t take disrespect lightly, and she disrespected [LSU teammate] Alexis Morris and my girls … South Carolina, they still my SEC girls, so y’all not going to disrespect them either.”

Clark was not asked about Reese’s comments postgame, but she was questioned about the celebration itself.

” I was just trying to get to the handshake line and shake hands and be grateful that my team was in that position,” Clark said. “That’s all you can do is hold your head high, be proud of what you did. All the credit in the world to LSU. They were tremendous. They deserve it. They had a tremendous season … I was just trying to spend the last few moments on the court with especially the five people that I’ve started 93 games with and relishing every second of that.”