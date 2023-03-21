DITV: Iowa City craft store celebrates International Women’s Day

March 21, 2023
DITV News
DITV: UI Doc Dash 5k Prepares for this year’s race
DITV: UIowa’s Climate Survey reflects positive student experiences
DITV: Iowa House Hotel to transition into a Student Wellness Center
DITV: UI Dance Company hosts home concert
DITV: MSNBC Journalist visits Iowa
DITV: Iowa residential properties value to increase
DITV: IC Flea holds Valentine’s Day clothing swap
DITV: US addresses Chinese balloon controversy
DITV: Drinking and driving awareness
DITV: University of Iowa snow control