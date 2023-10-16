The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Iowa City’s Train Show

The Hawkeye Model Railroad Club (HMR) sponsors a train show to showcase Iowa’s railroad history.
Angelica Toro, DITV Reporter
October 16, 2023
About the Contributor
Angelica Toro, DITV Reporter
she/her/hers
Angélica is a junior at UI working at DITV news as a reporter. she is a Cinema major with an International Studies minor and enjoys reporting on arts, internationally-driven events, and music.
