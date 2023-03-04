Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game

The Hawkeyes have made it to the conference tournament each of the past three years.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks off the court after a women’s basketball game between No. 7 Iowa and No. 5 Maryland at Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 89-84. Clark scored 22 points and had 9 assists.

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa women’s basketball will play in its third consecutive conference championship game on Sunday, taking on Ohio State.

The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes met one time in the regular season. On Jan. 23, the Hawkeyes took down the previously undefeated Buckeyes, 83-72.

Iowa will see a different Ohio State team on Sunday, however, as Buckeye guard Jacy Sheldon returned. Sheldon’s played in eight games this season, starting six, and averages 12.8 points per game.

“They’re much more dangerous with Jacy Sheldon, she’s a fabulous player,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said. “Obviously, the press is something we have to prepare for. We did a good job at their place.”

Fourth-seeded Ohio State upset top-seeded Indiana, 79-75, on Saturday in the semifinal round to advance to the championship game. Second-seeded Iowa survived a test from third-seeded Maryland, 89-84, in the nightcap on Saturday.

Matchup: Iowa (25-6, 16-3) vs. Maryland (25-6, 12-6)

Scheduled game time: 4 p.m.

Location: Target Center

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Pam Ward, Stephanie White, and Christy Winters Scott

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Varsity Network App, Sirius XM

