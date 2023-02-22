State Board of Regents approve replacement of windows at UIHC

The regents approved a $45 million project to replace windows at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics during its meeting Wednesday,

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will begin the construction of new windows in the spring following the approval from the state Board of Regents.

During the regents meeting on Wednesday, UIHC received approval of a $45 million project, which will be funded by University Hospitals Building Usage Funds, to replace existing windows.

According to the project proposal, the regents approved the replacement of windows on levels four and five of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the Connector Bridge to the John Pappajohn Pavilion in April 2021. Since the approval, the Stead Family Children’s Hospital has seen other window issues arise.

The windows on levels three through 11 of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital as well as on the entire Connector Bridge are failing to perform to the level of which they are supposed to, including cracking and the development of delamination. All these windows were included in the plan and will be replaced.

The replacement comes after the UI sued the contractors who originally put in the windows on the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in 2022, stating the companies did not meet the expectations of their contracts and the windows are defective.

To combat the issue, UIHC installed a protective film and mechanical clips to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and staff. The windows continue to be monitored and inspected, the proposal states.

The project will include the following three projects:

UIHC Replace Windows

UIHC Window Safety Film Installation

UIHC Replace Bridge Windows

The project budget will include three separate categories: “Planning, Design, and Management”, “Construction”, and “Contingency.” Construction aims to start in spring 2023 with the goal of completing this project by fall 2025.