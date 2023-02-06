Iowa Athletics amends contract of Hawkeye football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

The amended contract decreases his salary by $50,000 and adds Designated Performance Objectives for the 2023 season.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz speaks during a joint coaches press conference for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Gaylord Resort and Convention Center in Nashville on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Monday that the Hawkeye football program has amended offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s contract for the 2023 season.

Iowa football had one of the worst offensive seasons of the Kirk Ferentz era in 2022, averaging just 17.7 points per game — 123rd in the FBS. Iowa ranked second-to-last in total offense with just 251.6 yards per game.

Kirk Ferentz stayed committed to his son and offensive coordinator, however, in a press conference on Feb. 1.

“It’s not much fun, certainly, to win eight games,” Kirk Ferentz said. “That’s no easy trick when you score 17.8 a game. That’s not easy. But I’m optimistic. I think I know the causes, as I covered, for our challenges this year, and we’ve taken steps already in terms of addressing it.”

Iowa’s 8-5 record in 2022 was its worst winning percentage since the 2017 season.

Barta, who is Brian Ferentz’s direct supervisor because of nepotism laws in Iowa, said conversations about the offensive coordinator’s role is ongoing on Feb. 1.

“The conversation started right where Kirk took ownership, and that is obviously, offensively, the performance that we had last year is is not going to cut it,” Barta said. “It’s not acceptable for any anybody involved. Then we had deeper conversations and I’ve had conversations with Brian about my expectations going forward.”

Brian Ferentz will take a $50,000 pay cut, from $900,000 to $850,000, Barta officially announced Monday.

Barta also removed the two-year rolling extension clause from Brian Ferentz’s contract. Previously, Brian Ferentz’s contract automatically extended for one-year periods on July 1 of each year.

Now, Brian Ferentz’s terms of employment are from Feb. 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, according to an amendment to the contract document. If Ferentz meets his Designated Performance Objectives for the 2023 season, the contract will return to the two-year rolling agreement, he will receive a $112,500 bonus, and his salary will be set at $925,000.

Brian Ferentz’s performance objectives include an average of at least 25 points per game and at least seven wins in the 2023 season, including any postseason or bowl games. The contract does not specify if all 25 points need to come from the offensive side of the ball.

Scoring 25 points per game in the 2022 season would have put Iowa at 85th out of 131 FBS teams in points per game.

The contract amendments state if these performance objectives are not met, the contract will terminate on June 30, 2024.