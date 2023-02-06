Hawks in the NBA | Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

Feb 3, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Sacramento Kings rookie and former Hawkeye Keegan Murray secured a 13-point and 13-rebound double-double in an overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 118-111, on Jan. 30.

Murray, the Kings’ fourth-overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, shot 5-for-12 from the field and 3-for-8 from three. He added an assist and a steal in his 39 minutes on the court.

He has been a mainstay in Sacramento’s starting lineup. The Kings currently sit third in the Western Conference with a 29-23 record, with Murray averaging 11.7 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Murray then struggled Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs, although the Kings won, 119-109. Murray played 27 minutes and scored two points on free throws but shot 0-for-8 from the field and 0-for-6 from three.

Murray’s slump continued over the Kings’ next two games.

In a loss to the Indiana Pacers, 107-104, Friday, Murray posted three points on 1-for-6 from the field and 1-for-4 from three.

The Kings lost again, 136-104, to the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday. Murray shot 1-for-7 from the field and 0-for-6 from three with two turnovers for a combined 2-for-21 from the field since his double-double.

Timberwolves center Luka Garza, who is on a two-way contract with the team’s G-League affiliate Iowa Wolves, has seen increasing minutes in the NBA recently with center Karl-Anthony Towns out with an injury.

Garza clocked 13 minutes in a 119-114 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors Wednesday but did not score. He missed three field goals, two 3-pointers, and two free throws but squeezed in three rebounds and two assists.

Garza turned around and poured in 17 points in just 10 minutes off the bench against the Magic Friday, although the Timberwolves lost, 127-120. He shot 7-for-9 from the field and 2-for-3 from three and grabbed 6 rebounds. His plus-minus of +12 led the team for the game.

G-League

Joe Wieskamp, who was reacquired by the Wisconsin Herd on Jan. 27, notched eight points in a loss to the Long Island Nets, 131-116, on Jan. 30. He shot 3-for-5 from the field and 2-for-4 from three and secured two rebounds and three assists.

Wieskamp shot a lot more Wednesday against the Westchester Knicks. He scored 18 points on 4-for-13 from the field and 4-for-11 from three and grabbed five rebounds. The Herd lost, 115-111.

The Herd lost again Friday, this time to the Windy City Bulls, 144-133, despite another strong showing from Wieskamp, who poured in 16 points. He had a slightly better shooting night, going 5-for-11 from the field and 4-for-9 from deep.

Iowa Wolves guard Jordan Bohannon shot a perfect 2-for-2 from the field, both makes coming from three, and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line for a total of seven points in a loss to the Austin Spurs, 134-128, Saturday.

The Wolves then steamrolled the Spurs on Sunday, 141-110, but Bohannon was scoreless. He shot 0-for-9 from the field and 0-for-8 from three but grabbed four rebounds and added two assists.

Salt Lake City Stars starting center Tyler Cook notched a double-double in a win over the Memphis Hustle, 118-111, on Jan. 30. He scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 34 minutes of play.

Cook did not play in either of the Stars’ next two contests.