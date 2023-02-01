Johnson County launches new on-demand ride service for those with transportation barriers
This service is an extension of SEATS, a county-wide transportation program that gives rides to the elderly and people with disabilities.
Johnson County residents who face transportation barriers can now request same-day on-demand transportation through a new county-wide ride service.
This new service is an expansion to an existing Johnson County transit program known as SEATS, which assists the elderly and people with disabilities with day-to-day transportation to places such as doctor’s offices and grocery stores.
Before being able to access this service, an individual must receive a one-time referral through a local human services agency or through Johnson County’s Mobility Coordinator.
An individual must also meet at least one of the following criteria to qualify for this service:
- Live outside of or traveling to areas not served by Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty, and University of Iowa transit services
- Awaiting approval for paratransit services
- Reside in North Liberty or unincorporated Johnson County and do not have access to transportation
- Limited English proficiency
- Experiencing some sort of barrier to accessing transportation
The funding for this expansion came from COVID-19 relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to an email release from the City of Iowa City.
Rides will cost $5 each way, and the service will operate on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.