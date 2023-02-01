Johnson County launches new on-demand ride service for those with transportation barriers

This service is an extension of SEATS, a county-wide transportation program that gives rides to the elderly and people with disabilities.

Johnson County residents who face transportation barriers can now request same-day on-demand transportation through a new county-wide ride service.

This new service is an expansion to an existing Johnson County transit program known as SEATS, which assists the elderly and people with disabilities with day-to-day transportation to places such as doctor’s offices and grocery stores.

Before being able to access this service, an individual must receive a one-time referral through a local human services agency or through Johnson County’s Mobility Coordinator.

An individual must also meet at least one of the following criteria to qualify for this service:

Live outside of or traveling to areas not served by Coralville, Iowa City, North Liberty, and University of Iowa transit services

Awaiting approval for paratransit services

Reside in North Liberty or unincorporated Johnson County and do not have access to transportation

Limited English proficiency

Experiencing some sort of barrier to accessing transportation

The funding for this expansion came from COVID-19 relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to an email release from the City of Iowa City.

Rides will cost $5 each way, and the service will operate on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.