The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 93-82. Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery returned to the court, scoring nine points.

Entering the day, the Scarlet Knights were holding opponents to 52 points per game. Iowa forward Kris Murray earned about half of that with a game-leading 24 points.

The Hawkeyes next take on Northwestern on Tuesday in Iowa City.