Iowa City High-Fairfield boys basketball game ends after alleged racially-charged remark

The teams were escorted off the court and the game ended early after the alleged comment by one of the referees.

The boys high school basketball game between Iowa City High and Fairfield High School was halted following an alleged racially-charged remark directed toward a coach on Monday night.

The game, played in Fairfield, was stopped after an altercation between two players of the opposing team. After this altercation, the alleged comment was made by one of the referees toward City High coach Brennan Swayzer.

The game ended in the fourth quarter, with Fairfield leading 77-63.

The Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner and City High Principal John Bacon released an email obtained by The Daily Iowan to families, students, and staff regarding the incident Tuesday morning.

“During the game, an official directed a racially-charged comment toward our coach. The Iowa City Community School District never condones racism. We stand by our students and staff of color. We are also addressing an incident of physical aggression and helping our students learn better ways to handle a volatile situation,” the statement read.

The statement also said that City High coaches decided to leave the “unsafe environment” in the gym with the student-athletes.

“Our team received a police escort to the locker room, out to the bus, and out of town,” it states. “While this is certainly not how we wanted this game to play out, we are thankful that the situation was de-escalated and we could safely leave the school.”

The school is encouraging anyone with concerns or in need of support to call the school, including students who may want counseling.