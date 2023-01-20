Former Iowa football quarterback Alex Padilla commits to SMU

Padilla entered the transfer portal in November 2022 after three years with the Hawkeyes.

Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla scrambles during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Padilla had a quarterback rating of 10.8. The Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.

Former Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla committed to SMU on Friday, he announced via Twitter. Padilla entered the transfer portal in November 2022.

Padilla played most of Iowa’s loss to Nebraska on Nov. 25, 2022, after starting quarterback Spencer Petras went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

In three years as a backup, Padilla started three games. He completed 77 of his 157 passes throughout his career for 821 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Tanner Mordecai, SMU’s starting quarterback for two seasons, announced his transfer to Wisconsin in December 2022.

Iowa lost three of its four quarterbacks following the 2022 season. Petras, who had surgery on his shoulder in November, will have at least a six month recovery time. He’s planning to stay on the roster for this spring in an advisory role, but he said he’s not sure of his plans for next season.

Padilla and fourth-stringer Carson May entered the transfer portal following the season, leaving Joe Labas as the only active quarterback from the 2022 roster.

But the Hawkeyes added former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in 2021 with a 14-1 record, for 2023. Iowa also added former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, who originally committed to Fordham in December 2022.