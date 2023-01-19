UI Health Care workers ask for 14 percent pay raise, regents propose 1.5 percent

The UIHC nurses union, Service Employees International Union Local 199, asked for a 14 percent pay raise and contract changes due to an increased amount of violence in the workplace.

UIHC is seen on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

University of Iowa Health Care workers have protested working conditions since September, and a recent contract response from the state Board of Regents could deepen their concerns.

The UIHC nurses union, Service Employees International Union Local 199, requested a 14 percent pay raise on Wednesday. In response, the regents offered a 1.5 to 3 percent pay raise.

Additionally, UI Health Care workers suggested changes in their contract.

The staff demanded higher pay for employees and longevity pay up to 4 percent each time an employee hits a milestone who works in units with more reported assaults. The union also requested differential pay for employees who work overnight shifts and as charge nurses.

Even though Iowa’s collective-bargaining law states that public-sector union negotiations are limited to dealing over base wages only, the union asked regents to add back into their contract issues like pay differential, parental leave, and workplace violence.