UI student charged after knocking someone unconscious while working as Sports Column security guard

Cole Donaghey, 21, was arrested and is charged with willful injury for an incident at Sports Column Bar in downtown Iowa City, on Dec. 11, 2022.

An Iowa City Police car is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

A University of Iowa student who was working as a bar security guard at Sports Column Bar is facing charges after allegedly knocking someone unconscious while on the job in December 2022.

Cole Donaghey, 21, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with willful injury for an incident that occurred while he was working as a security guard at Sports Column Bar, at 12 S. Dubuque St., on Dec. 11, 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Iowa City police said Donaghey took the victim into the alley behind the bar, held the victim down on the concrete, and struck the victim in the face more than five times, according to the criminal complaint.

Additionally, the criminal complaint states that the victim was knocked unconscious and suffered injuries to his mouth and face, including severe swelling to his eye. Donaghey and the bar staff did not report the incident to the police until after carrying the victim out the front door of the bar, where police were already present.

According to the UI directory, Donaghey’s full name is listed as a student at the university.

Donaghey posted bail at $1,000 and was booked in the Johnson County Jail at 5 a.m. Tuesday until later that morning.