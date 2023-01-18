Fortuna Board Game Cafe in Iowa City to close at end of January

The two-story cafe opened in September 2021 and will be closing its doors on Jan. 29.

A shelf of board games is shown from the inside of the board cafe, Fortuna in Iowa City on Sept. 29, 2021.

Fortuna Board Game Cafe, a cafe created and themed around playing board games, is permanently closing after its opening in September 2021.

The two-story cafe, located in the Pedestrian Mall, announced its closure Wednesday afternoon via a statement on its social media accounts.

“We regret to inform you that Fortuna Board Game Cafe will be closing its doors permanently on Jan. 29, 2023. We have enjoyed serving you, introducing you to new board games, and getting to know you over the 16 months as we have tried to make a board game café part of Iowa City,” the statement reads.

The statement said there will be sales on board games in the last two weekends at the store.