Photos: ICPD respond to Pedestrian Mall Shots Fired

Iowa City Police Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the Pedestrian Mall, on Jan. 14, 2023.

According to an official statement by the City of Iowa City, officers responded at 3:56 p.m. at the intersection of East College and South Clinton street. According to witnesses, multiple shots were fired, but police were able to detain the shooter and no one is believed to have been injured.

Assistant General Manager of The Stuffed Olive and witness, Corinne Fonteyne, moved customers and other employees to the kitchen once shots were fired. “My adreneline instantly spiked, and when I realized what was happening, I just had everybody get down to the ground,” said Fonteyne.

The Iowa City Police Department taped off a portion of the Ped Mall ranging from Yotopia Frozen Yogurt to Brothers Bar and Grill to gather and document evidence.

At the publication of this story, the shooting is still under investigation.