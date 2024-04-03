Iowa athletics department hosting Final Four watch party inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The University of Iowa announced it will host a Final Four watch party for the Iowa women’s basketball team’s contest with the UConn Huskies inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday evening. Tickets are free for the general public.

First-seeded Iowa will take on traditional stalwart UConn, a three-seed, in the second national semifinal matchup of the evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Doors to Carver will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff at 7 p.m. All parking lots surrounding Carver-Hawkeye Arena are free with no reservations.

Fans can view the game on the east side jumbotron from Sections NN, N, M, L, MM, LL, and KK.

The watch party will also feature a variety of in-game entertainment similar to live games. Concession stands and the Hawkeye Fan Shop will also be open at an additional cost. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.

It marks the second-straight year the university has hosted a women’s basketball watch party, as thousands of fans filled Carver-Hawkeye to watch the 2023 NCAA National Championship game, in which the Hawkeyes fell to the LSU Tigers. The watch party scheduled for the national semifinal win over South Carolina that season was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Hawkeyes have won a school-record 33 games this year and punched their ticket to the program’s second-consecutive Final Four with a 94-87 victory over LSU on Monday in a rematch of last season’s national championship game. Superstar point guard Caitlin Clark had 41 points in the win.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of the South Carolina-NC State contest for the 2024 NCAA National Championship.