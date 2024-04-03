Iowa athletics department hosting Final Four watch party inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Tickets are free of cost with doors opening to the public at 7 p.m.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 3, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+is+introduced+on+the+jumbotron+during+the+watch+party+of+the+NCAA+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+final+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+April+2%2C+2023.+The+Tigers+defeated+The+Hawkeyes%2C+102-85.
Cody Blissett
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark is introduced on the jumbotron during the watch party of the NCAA women’s basketball final at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The Tigers defeated The Hawkeyes, 102-85.

The University of Iowa announced it will host a Final Four watch party for the Iowa women’s basketball team’s contest with the UConn Huskies inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday evening. Tickets are free for the general public. 

First-seeded Iowa will take on traditional stalwart UConn, a three-seed, in the second national semifinal matchup of the evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. CT from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Doors to Carver will open 90 minutes prior to tipoff at 7 p.m. All parking lots surrounding Carver-Hawkeye Arena are free with no reservations. 

Fans can view the game on the east side jumbotron from Sections NN, N, M, L, MM, LL, and KK. 

The watch party will also feature a variety of in-game entertainment similar to live games. Concession stands and the Hawkeye Fan Shop will also be open at an additional cost. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase. 

It marks the second-straight year the university has hosted a women’s basketball watch party, as thousands of fans filled Carver-Hawkeye to watch the 2023 NCAA National Championship game, in which the Hawkeyes fell to the LSU Tigers. The watch party scheduled for the national semifinal win over South Carolina that season was canceled due to inclement weather. 

The Hawkeyes have won a school-record 33 games this year and punched their ticket to the program’s second-consecutive Final Four with a 94-87 victory over LSU on Monday in a rematch of last season’s national championship game. Superstar point guard Caitlin Clark had 41 points in the win.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of the South Carolina-NC State contest for the 2024 NCAA National Championship.
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
