Iowa Athletics to conduct independent review of women’s gymnastics program  

Iowa Athletics will conduct an independent review of the women’s gymnastics program, the department said in a release Thursday.

“Recently, members of the team and staff brought forward concerns regarding [head coach Larissa Libby], related to the environment within the program. After learning of these concerns, it was determined an independent review of the program was warranted. We are committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they train and compete in a respectful and safe environment,” the statement read.

In her 20th season as head coach and 24th with the program, Libby has been placed on paid administrative leave to “protect the integrity of the review.” The statement clarified this action is not a disciplinary measure.

Phil Catanzano, co-founder of the Education and Sports Law Group, will conduct the review.

“Our culture is to try and undo all of that before they graduate in four years,” Libby told The Daily Iowan about the gymnastics culture at Iowa. “How they see themselves, how they allow their friends to treat them, the relationships that are inviting into their lives — it drives all of that stuff.”

The Hawkeyes recently placed 10th at the Big Ten Championships, and four GymHawks were selected to compete at NCAA Regionals on April 4. One of the selected gymnasts is Larissa Libby’s daughter, second-year floor specialist Bailey Libby.