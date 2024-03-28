The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa Athletics to conduct independent review of women’s gymnastics program  

According to a release, members of the team and staff recently expressed concerns regarding head coach Larissa Libby and the environment of the program.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
March 28, 2024
Iowa+head+coach+Larissa+Libby+yells+%E2%80%9CGo+Hawks%E2%80%9D+as+the+crowd+wishes+her+a+happy+birthday+during+a+gymnastics+meet+between+No.+20+Iowa+and+No.+41+Southern+Utah+at+Xtream+Arena+in+Coralville+on+Friday%2C+Jan.+26%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Thunderbirds+195.800+to+195.425.+%28Isabella+Tisdale%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa head coach Larissa Libby yells “Go Hawks” as the crowd wishes her a happy birthday during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa Athletics will conduct an independent review of the women’s gymnastics program, the department said in a release Thursday.

“Recently, members of the team and staff brought forward concerns regarding [head coach Larissa Libby], related to the environment within the program. After learning of these concerns, it was determined an independent review of the program was warranted. We are committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to ensuring that they train and compete in a respectful and safe environment,” the statement read.

In her 20th season as head coach and 24th with the program, Libby has been placed on paid administrative leave to “protect the integrity of the review.” The statement clarified this action is not a disciplinary measure.

Phil Catanzano, co-founder of the Education and Sports Law Group, will conduct the review.

“Our culture is to try and undo all of that before they graduate in four years,” Libby told The Daily Iowan about the gymnastics culture at Iowa. “How they see themselves, how they allow their friends to treat them, the relationships that are inviting into their lives — it drives all of that stuff.”

The Hawkeyes recently placed 10th at the Big Ten Championships, and four GymHawks were selected to compete at NCAA Regionals on April 4. One of the selected gymnasts is Larissa Libby’s daughter, second-year floor specialist Bailey Libby.
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
