Two Daily Iowan photojournalists, Grace Smith and Jerod Ringwald, spent the week in Nashville covering events ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl between Iowa and Kentucky. Here are some of the best photos of the week’s coverage.

Iowa became 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating Kentucky in Nissan Stadium, 21-0, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.