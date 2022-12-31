DITV Sports: Before the Kickoff- Season Finale- Music City Bowl Preview!
DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick travels across Nashville during the Transperfect Music City Bowl week and with the help of DITV Sports Reporter AJ Reisetter and the Daily Iowan Pregame Staff they all break down everything you need to know before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Kentucky Wildcats!
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is the Sports Director for DITV. He is a junior double majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications and Sports Studies....